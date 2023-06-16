You can 'Eat A Ton' at this café in downtown Eatonton

The 'Eat A Ton" café has been open for a little over 2 years, and it's a place for the whole family.

EATONTON, Ga. — Get your forks ready...because you can "eat a ton" at a downtown Eatonton Café.

The 'Eat A Ton Café has been open for a little over 2 years, and is nestled in the heart of downtown Eatonton.

Their menu focuses on hearty options like big salads, soups, wings, and sliders.

Owner Kim Farley says that most recently the "Bertha Maede Me" salad, which has a bend of romaine, blackened chicken breast, croutons, parmesan cheese and Caesar dressing, is her favorite.

She also has several popular options to recommend to newcomers.

"Our most popular salads are the Sue's Seafood Salad which has shrimp and crab meat on a bed of lettuce and dill, cucumber, onions, cheese. Then we have the Rube, which is steak, bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, corn, and onions with bleu cheese," she said.

Their portions reflect their name - you eat here and you get what you pay for.

It is a place for the whole family, and you can even play checkers or other games while you wait on your food.

They also have long couches and lounging areas so you can sit comfortably while you wait.

But they don't just serve up delicious dishes, they serve the community too.

Farley and Manager Natassia Smith say that they love to support their hometown.

"Still, we thrive on awesome customer service. We thrive on community support. If something is going on in the community and we can contribute to it, we sponsor so many activities, cause that's the thing, you know, we're hometown so we wanna always support the local community, and show the hometown love," they said.

If you want to try the Eat A Ton Café for yourself, they are located at 102 N Jefferson Ave in Eatonton. They are open Tuesday - Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and then 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., and on Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.