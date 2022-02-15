20 Georgia restaurants receive thousands in grant money

The company said the grants were awarded to businesses that fall into a category of restaurants with a net annual revenue below $250,000.

ATLANTA — Atlanta restaurants are still feeling the economic impacts of the COVID pandemic. Like many others in the food industry across the nation, some eateries in the capital of the Peach State have been working to get by since March of 2020.

Now, two organizations are partnering to help struggling restaurants. Intuit — a technology company that makes TurboTax, QuickBooks, Mint, and Credit Karma — helped to provide a $5,000 grant to 20 small restaurants in metro Atlanta, Macon and Augusta.

According to a statement from the company, it's part of a partnership between QuickBooks Restaurant Relief Initiative and the Georgia Restaurant Association (GRA).

"We are delighted to see global companies with a local presence take an active role in the ongoing recovery of the restaurant industry in Georgia," said Karen Bremer, president and CEO of GRA. "These grants will make an immediate impact on the recipients who we know work very hard to keep staff happy and run a thriving business."

The company said the grants were awarded to businesses that fall into a category of restaurants with a net annual revenue below $250,000. The money is intended to go toward payroll and "operating expenses to address staffing challenges and drive growth."

Asian American, barbeque, pizza, tapas restaurants and several other kinds of restaurants got in on the cash. Big Dave's Cheesesteaks was also a recipient. The owner of the cheesesteak spot in downtown Atlanta is Derrick Hayes, partner of Slutty Vegan's Pinky Cole. The couple was recently featured on the cover of Essence Magazine.

In addition to the grant, restaurants also received free one-year subscriptions to QuickBooks Online and Mailchimp to help run and grow their businesses.