MACON, Ga. — 13WMAZ, Mercer University’s Center for Collaborative Journalism, Georgia Public Broadcasting and the Macon Telegraph have partnered to bring you the Macon Food Story.

There are hundreds of restaurants in Central Georgia – locally owned, unique establishments.

While college basketball teams compete over the next few weeks in the NCAA Tournament for a national title, the Macon Food Story is putting some skin in the game.

We want YOU to help us decide which restaurant takes the top spot in Central Georgia… and we’re calling it Munch Madness.

More than 160,000 total votes were cast over the first three rounds and now we're ready to announce who survived the third round and will be competing for a spot in the remaining 4.

RELATED: MUNCH MADNESS | Meet some of the snubs from the competition

RELATED: MUNCH MADNESS | Meet 4 underdogs of the competition

Here's what we need you to do... vote for one restaurant in each poll. By the time you finish round 4, you should have made 4 selections. Please make sure you are aware of the scroll bar along the side of the polls so you can vote in each poll.

VOTING FOR ROUND 4 CLOSES ON MONDAY, APRIL 1 FOLLOWING THE 5 P.M. NEWSCAST.

VOTE BELOW:

Who was eliminated?

BBQ: Fresh Air

Seafood: Kudzu

Pizza: The Brick

Dessert: Yoder's

Upscale: Downtown Grill

Meat & 3: Jeneane's

International: El Bronco (by 3! votes)

Burgers/Dogs: Bearfoot Tavern

Want to talk more about food and fellowship in Central Georgia? Join the Macon Food Story Facebook group here.