MACON, Ga. — Restaurants all over Central Georgia are feeling the effects of social distancing, but that doesn't mean they've stopped finding ways to serve the community.

For Piedmont Brewery & Kitchen in downtown Macon, that includes curbside pick-up, online ordering, and a Mercantile market.

Piedmont is now serving smokehouse meats, pub grub, comfort food, craft beer, and wine on the go.

The brewery is also doing a new craft beer reveal every Tuesday.

"There's plenty of people that don't cook," owner Richie Jones said. "We're just trying to offer something for the community and help out."

In addition to the menu items, Piedmont makes daily Facebook posts offering everything from raw meats, dairy, and produce to toilet paper and trash bags through their Mercantile service.

To order from that selection, just call 478-254-2337. From there, Jones says staff can pack up your order and 30 minutes or less and bring it to you curbside.

"Thanks for the support, Macon," Jones said. "We really appreciate it and we'll get through this together.

Food can be ordered online through Waitr or Macon 2 Go.

Piedmont Brewery is open seven days a week and is located at 450 Third Street in downtown Macon.

