4th grader chosen as Georgia winner in Doodle for Google competition

Navya Kumar was chosen as winner for Georgia in this year’s Doodle for Google competition.

ATLANTA — Way to go, Navya Kumar! The 4th grader was chosen as the Georgia winner in this year’s Doodle for Google competition.

Navya's mom tells 11Alive that Fulton Academy of Science and Technology student is thrilled about the recognition.

The Alpharetta resident could soon have her art on the Google homepage for millions to see, according to a release sent to 11Alive.

On Tuesday, Google announced 54 State and Territory winners in its 13th annual Doodle for Google competition, a contest open to K-12 students across the United States to design a Google Doodle inspired by the theme “I am strong because...”

Navya, a 4th grader, is one of the 54 State and Territory Winners across the country. Her doodle was selected from thousands of entries received this year.

"Together we will save our earth! I am strong because I am an animal and nature lover. Caring for the environment gives me the strength of purpose. Problems like pollution, global warming, deforestation, & loss of animal habitats are some of the threats our planet faces. Together we can save our earth. Together we are strong," she wrote.

In the next stage of the contest, Google will invite the public to vote for their favorite Doodle from the 54 State and Territory Winners, in order to help determine which students will go on to become the five national finalists. Voting will be open from May 10-14 on the Doodle for Google website: doodle4google.com.

Google will announce these five national finalists later this month, one of which will go on to become the national winner and have their Doodle featured on the Google homepage for a day.

National finalists will each win a $5,000 college scholarship, Google hardware, and fun Google swag.