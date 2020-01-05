DUBLIN, Ga. — With social distancing still in full effect, seniors and their families are missing each other more than ever.

That's why the Carl Vinson VA Center and The Villas at Bellevue both held drive-thru parades for their residents Friday afternoon.

Families drove up to see their relatives waving signs and telling them how much they were missed and loved.

Residents at The Villas at Bellevue had extra reason to celebrate after all testing negative for the coronavirus.

"I'll probably be in tears. I look forward to being emotional and yet happy," said manager Vickie Montgomery before the parade began. "Myself and the staff have all been looking forward to it... we've been counting down the days."

A couple miles down the road, staff and residents at the Dublin VA were having their own celebration.

The center has over 150 residents who have been unable to see their families due to COVID-19.

"To be there was a moment I don't think I'll ever forget," says patient care associate director Pamela Jackson. "The veterans were all emotional. It's been 52 days since they've been able to see their loved ones face-to-face."

Some resident's got to see their folks more than once as families drove back through three or four times.

"They were on the backs of trucks, they were hanging out of sunroofs,: says Jackson. "In my 32 years of nursing, I don't think I've ever witnessed something so touching and amazing."

Jackson says that the VA Center plans to continue holding drive-thru parades for residents as soon as next week.

And staff at The Villas at Bellevue are excited to host a celebration for residents and family members once it's safe.

