MACON, Ga. — Macon’s Shoppes at River Crossing reopened some retail stores Friday with a slight change in hours.

According to a release on the outdoor shopping mall’s website, it will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and from noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday.

They say new measures have been implemented to ensure the health and safety of shoppers and employees.

They include: hand-sanitizing stations, touch-free interactions, frequent cleaning and social distancing guidelines.

However, some amenities will not be available until further notice, like play areas, valet services, or stroller rentals.

Before you plan a trip, please note that these are the only stores or restaurants open as of Friday afternoon.

Barnes & Noble, Bonefish Grill, Chili’s, Dillard’s, Forever Diamonds, Joann Fabrics, La Parilla, LensCrafters, Petsmart, Simply Mac, Smoothie King, Texas Roadhouse, T-Mobile, Uniform Advantage, Visionworks and Wild Wing Café.

If you are interested in going to a store that is not on that list, please contact them before you go to verify they are open.

