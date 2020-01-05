MACON, Ga. — Editor's Note: The video in this story is from the announcement of the 2019 burn ban.

A burn ban begins Friday, May 1 and will last through September 30 for 54 counties in Georgia.

Nearly a dozen of those counties are here in Central Georgia, and failure to cooperate can lead to some hefty fines.

Those counties include:

- Bibb

- Crawford

- Houston

- Jones

- Jasper

- Lamar

- Monroe

- Peach

- Putnam

- Twiggs

- Upson

The ban is put in place to keep air quality high during the warm summer months in Georgia.

This rule is in addition to the year-round state ban on the burning of household garbage.

Certain agricultural burns, prescribed burns, barbecues, and campfires, however, are allowed during the ban.

Here is the contact information for the EPD District Offices in our area and the counties they cover.

Northeast District Office (Athens) 706-369-6376 Counties included: Banks, Barrow, Butts, Clarke, Hall, Jackson, Jasper, Madison, Morgan, Newton, Oconee, Putnam, Walton.

West Central District Office 478-751-6612 Counties included: Bibb, Crawford, Houston, Jones, Lamar, Monroe, Peach, Pike, Twiggs, Upson, Meriwether, Troup.



