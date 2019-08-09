This week, Central Georgia pitched in to help with Hurricane Dorian efforts. From housing evacuees to raising money for the Bahamas and caring for displaced animals, volunteers were primed and ready for what Dorian brought to families on the coast and abroad.

1. Golden toilet raises money to fight childhood cancer

Precision South Gymnastics Academy is placing a gold toilet in yards to raise money to fight childhood cancer.

2. Central Georgia hospitals collect hundreds of pounds of medication for take back event

Together, Fairview Park Hospital in Dublin and Coliseum Northside Hospital in Macon collected over 300 pounds of unwanted medication to combat the opioid epidemic.

3. Veterans High School celebrates 10 years

Teachers say the most notable changes in those 10 years are class sizes and school spirit.

4. 'He's influenced us:' Downtown Macon celebrates Otis Redding's 78th birthday on First Friday

Musicians sang Redding's songs and restaurants served King of Soul-inspired dishes.

5. Middle Georgia Food Bank helps Hurricane Dorian evacuees

The food bank serves 24 counties in central Georgia, but this week, they helped even more.

6. Moms of Jones County athletes are key part to team's success

They spend hours keeping the Greyhounds fed with pre-game, halftime, and post-game snacks.

7. Macon native, Caribbean restaurant partner for Hurricane Dorian relief drive

Former 13WMAZ Junior Journalist Malik Lyder and the owners of Tropical Flava are coming together to collect supplies for those in the Bahamas.

8. FVSU houses evacuees from Savannah State University

Fort Valley State welcomed students from Savannah State last week, after the city was put under mandatory evacuation orders.

9. East Dublin woman opens up tiny homes for Dorian evacuees

A woman with a big heart opened up her tiny homes for Hurricane Dorian evacuees.

10. 'It can be scary:' Macon retirement home houses senior evacuees and employees from Savannah facility

The evacuees and their pets were met with welcome signs, food, and open arms Monday night.

11. Southern Pines Regional Park opens stables for animals

The Dublin-Laurens Recreation Department is allowing animals to stay for free amid Hurricane Dorian evacuations.

12. 'We'll be here until the very end:' Macon-Bibb opens shelter for Dorian evacuees

The shelter, which opened early last week, was located on 7035 Houston Road at the South Bibb Recreation Center.

13. Volunteers prepare Dublin High School for Hurricane Dorian evacuees

Volunteers transformed the high school's gym from basketball practice to a hurricane shelter.

14. Macon man completes 43rd Labor Day Road Race

Race officials say he is the only person who has completed all prior Labor Day road race.

15. Florida flight school parks planes in Macon during Hurricane Dorian

The planes flew from Vero Beach, Florida to Macon to take refuge from Hurricane Dorian.

16. Dublin church gets nationally recognized for its ties to Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

First African Baptist Church is on the National Register of Historic Places for being the place where Dr. King gave his first public speech in 1944.

