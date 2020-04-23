HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — Veronica Evans works in the Houston County 911 Dispatch Center and says she always loves the opportunity to visit schools and interact with students.

"I usually get huge hugs from the children," she said. "The kids mean the world to me."

Her visits came to a stop when schools closed due to COVID-19.

"I wanted a way to give back," she said.

As a mother herself, Evans says she saw firsthand the struggles the school closings caused for students and parents.

She decided to commission some of her fellow deputies and dispatchers to film videos reading children's books to post online for students.

"Hopefully it will also give parents a break and teachers a break, any way to give back," she said.

She says they are choosing books that are part of the AR Program so students can use them to continue earning their reading points.

"My son is super proud. He thinks this is the coolest thing in the world," she said.

The videos will be posted on YouTube and the Houston County Sheriff's Office Facebook page Tuesdays and Thursdays each week.

