TWIGGS COUNTY, Ga. — A Twiggs County woman is using her business to give seniors something to know they're loved.

Jasmine Curry owns Trendi Topicz, which is a personal printing company that offers customized shirts, decals and more. She's using the print company to send graduation cards to seniors in Central Georgia. She presented the idea to her family and a small group of friends who put it into action.

The seniors will also receive an additional gift with the cards to acknowledge their accomplishments. Curry says she already has participants from as far as Virginia.

"Everything got canceled for them, so I wanted to do something special for them, just to let them know that I'm still proud of them and that, don't let this pandemic stop them from anything," Curry said.

Curry says If you would like to send a gift, you can go to her Facebook page. The deadline to submit your senior's name is May 1.

