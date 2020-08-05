MACON, Ga. — “A lot of nights, she would want me up studying and I would help her out. I have very good memory, so I would be like, 'Come on. You remember this. We just went over it yesterday.’ And one day she said, 'If you're so good, why aren't you in school?' That's kind of what motivated me,” Jody Dykes said.

So the couple moved from Albany to Macon and they have been at Coliseum Medical Center ever since.



"When you're having a bad day, you look up and see your wife walking down the hall. It kind of gives you a little relief,” Jody said.

Christi says COVID-19 patient care has brought the nursing staff even closer.

“We're those nurses who are able to help those families who don't have success stories and they help them. So that's special too, to help those families deal with that grief,” Christi said.

The couple has a 15-year-old son at home named Jake, who has cerebral palsy. Christi says they have to take extra precautions to make sure he and their at-home nurses do not get sick.

“We shower, we change clothes, we wipe our phones down, we wipe every one of our personal belongings down with Clorox wipes before we go upstairs to Jake,” she said.

The Dykes say the first thing they want to do when the pandemic is over is to go to Albany to see their daughter and grandson.



