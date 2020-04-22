MACON, Ga. — Throughout the coronavirus pandemic, people are finding creative ways to thank healthcare workers and others who are on the front lines in the fight against the virus.

The ladies of the Sanguine and Pearl Alumni Colony of the Gamma Sigma Sigma National Service Sorority wanted to find their own way to show their gratitude and spread positivity.

Service Vice President Ashley Yon says her group had a virtual get-together as they wrote encouraging notes and thank you cards for healthcare workers, first responders, and anyone who might be struggling during this time.

"We were just hoping that with a few encouraging words and a note of thanks, that it will motivate them and remind them of their 'why,'" she said.

"Even people who have been laid off from their jobs," said Yon. "We just want them to know that we are constantly thinking of them and praying for them."

She says they've written close to 100 notes so far, and anyone can send the name and address of someone who could use a little encouragement so they can continue sending out more.

Her email is sanguineandpearls1952@gmail.com.

