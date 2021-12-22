Watch | Heroic firefighter pulls Georgia woman out of burning car

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. — A woman was trapped inside a burning car Tuesday morning, Chatham Emergency Services reported. As smoke filled the parkway, a volunteer firefighter took action.
A car fire erupted on Truman Parkway in Chatham County, Georgia on Tuesday morning. The driver was trapped inside the vehicle while waiting for emergency services to arrive.
Chatham Fire Volunteer Luke Culleny was first on scene. Culleny approached the burning vehicle, broke the car's rear window and pulled the woman to safety.
The heroic moment was even caught on camera. Chatham Emergency Services has since shared the footage on social media for all to see.