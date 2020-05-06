MACON, Ga. — Thursday, United Way of Central Georgia went to the Coliseum Medical Centers to surprise medical staff with a "Flash Thank You Mob."

And Coliseum wasn't the only thing United Way was celebrating.

The organization was also excited to announce that it had outdone itself in its fundraising efforts.

In their 2019-2020 campaign, United Way raised $5,208,497 beating last years campaign by almost $70,000.

"It's exciting when you just look at it from the number perspective but at the end of the day, what's really exciting is all that money is going to help strengthen our community," says United Way president George McCanless.

Money from the fundraiser will go towards helping Central Georgians facing hard times or negatively impacted by the pandemic.

"All things considered, we could not have picked a better year to hit an all time record," says McCanless.

The new numbers would normally be revealed at the organization's annual luncheon, which was cancelled this year due to the pandemic.

Instead, United Way members, volunteers, and Coliseum employees celebrated on the hospitals helipad with cupcakes and a live performance from the band, Hindsight.

As for flash mobs, McCanless says that United Way is planning to visit many essential employees with more "Flash Thank You Mobs" in the future.

