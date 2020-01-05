MACON, Ga. — Macon Periods Easier wants to alleviate some stress for people with periods.

That's why beginning May 1, the organization will be setting up bins full of free menstrual products around Bibb County.

While COVID-19 puts a financial strain on many Central Georgians, MPE doesn't want it to prevent people from accessing such a basic need.

"Menstrual products, just like food, are a necessity," says leadership team member Erin Hawkins. "You know, someone with a period and because of the tough times we're going through right now, money might be tight."

MPE normally provides free products to schools and community centers, but with closings members wanted to fill the void.

Stations will be set up in front of Central, Westside, and Southwest High Schools until school resumes.

You can also find free products at the Buck Melton and Rosa Jackson Community Centers as well as at the Macon Housing Authority's Family Investment Center.

"We don't want to hear stories about people having to use paper towels or socks because they either can't afford to get menstrual supplies or they just don't have access to them," says Hawkins. "We want to take that barrier away from them so they have one less thing to stress about."

Macon Periods Easier formed in 2019 by a group of women who wanted to shed light on period poverty in Macon-Bibb County.

