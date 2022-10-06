'Ridiculous' | $5 per gallon gas reaches Atlanta

Georgia has so far been - at least relative to other states - more insulated from the price spikes for gasoline.

ATLANTA — Gas prices continue to rise, and now Atlanta is seeing some stations where it's topping $5 per gallon.

Gov. Brian Kemp has kept the state gas tax suspended since March, and for other structural and regulatory reasons gas in Georgia is not usually as expensive as in some other states. The state, with a $4.43 per gallon average, continues to be below the national average of $4.99 according to AAA.

But while Georgians' sticker shock at $5 a gallon might not be the same as Californians looking at $6 per gallon, it still hurts.

"It's ridiculous. I try not to even leave the house unless I have to," one driver told 11Alive on Friday as he was filling up at a station in Buckhead where, at that moment, regular gas was $5.09 a gallon.

That driver put in $20 and came away with less than four gallons of gas.

"I'm paying 20-30 more dollars to fill up my tank than it used to, it's outrageous," he said.

According to GasBuddy, the Atlanta average right now is about $4.48 a gallon, which is higher than other metro areas in the state including around Augusta, Macon and Savannah.