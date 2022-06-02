Now Hiring: Central Georgia job openings (June 2)

Here are this week's featured job openings provided by the Georgia Department of Labor

MACON, Ga. — Here are this week's featured job openings provided by the Georgia Department of Labor via the Employ Georgia system.

Job Title: Electrical Foreman

Location: Macon

Job ID: 7931345877

Requirements: HS diploma/GED, four (4) years of experience and valid driver’s license

Job Duties: The Foreman will support the Superintendent or Project Manager in the oversight of the operations and field personnel responsible for the installation, additions, and/or repairs of electrical systems, conductors, and associated materials/equipment for the assigned job.

------------------

Job Title: Manufacturing Engineer

Location: Dublin

Job ID: 7922249299

Requirements: Bachelor’s degree and two (2) years of experience

Job Duties: Will plan, direct and coordinate manufacturing processes in an industrial environment.

------------------

Job Title: Maintenance Technician

Location: Milledgeville

Job ID: 7951202869

Requirements: Applicants must have a high school diploma/GED and one (1) year of experience

Job Duties: Will be responsible for preventative maintenance and repair of the hybrid fiber coax network (HFC), including all of its associated equipment in accordance with the company's Engineering Standards and Network Protection Policy.

------------------

Job Title: Credentials Specialist

Location: Warner Robins

Job ID: 7374475361

Requirements: HS diploma/GED, one (2) years of experience

Job Duties: This position is responsible for all aspects of the credentialing, re-credentialing and privileging processes for all medical providers as required. Will maintain up-to-date data for each provider in credentialing databases and online systems; to ensure timely renewal of licenses and certifications.

------------------

Job Title: Billboard Installer

Location: Macon

Job ID: 7931436387

Requirements: HS diploma/GED and a valid driver’s license

Job Duties: Will install and maintain billboards, including installation of advertisements, maintenance of structures, and the construction upkeep of billboard cosmetics.

------------------

Job Title: Manager

Location: Milledgeville

Job ID: 7934852461

Requirements Applicants must have at least a High School Diploma/GED and one (1) year of experience

Job Duties: Supervise and coordinate operations of the theatre to achieve AMC's goals. Provide leadership and development, and communicate expectations to all associates in a professional and safe work environment.

------------------

Job Title: Semi Driver

Location: Dublin

Job ID: 7899669545

Requirements: Class A CDL and two years of experience

Job Duties: Will be responsible for operation of commercial motor vehicle to pick up raw material with attention to prompt and efficient customer service.

------------------

Job Title: Forklift Operator

Location: Perry

Job ID: 7950874089

Requirements: Must be forklift certified and have one year of experience

Job Duties: Will be responsible for loading, unloading, sorting, staging and transporting products into and out of a warehouse using a forklift.