Now Hiring: Central Georgia job openings (May 5)

Here are this week's featured job openings provided by the Georgia Department of Labor

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

MACON, Ga. — Here are this week's featured job openings provided by the Georgia Department of Labor via the Employ Georgia system.

Job Title: Service Technician II

Location: Macon

Job ID: 7830950181

Requirements: HS diploma/GED and three years of experience to include repairing commercial cooking or refrigeration equipment

Job Duties: The Service Technician II position is responsible for the maintenance and repair of commercial cooking equipment, commercial refrigeration and or commercial HVAC.

------------

Job Title: Cold Drink Equipment Installer 2

Location: Milledgeville

Job ID: 7818620129

Requirements: Applicant must have a driver’s license, Class A CDL and at least 21 years old.

Job Duties: The Cold Drink Equipment Installer 2 is responsible for the preparation, delivery, returning and moving of Coca-Cola vending machines and coolers by performing the following duties.

------------

Job Title: Purchasing Specialist

Location: Dublin

Job ID: 7843101331

Requirements: Applicants must have a Bachelor's Degree and five (5) years of experience

Job Duties: The Purchasing Specialist will obtain the best quality, service, and value for products and services through effective bidding, negotiation, and supplier management. You will identify manufacturing needs, identifies and selects suppliers, negotiates contracts, and arranges delivery. You will purchase critical, complex and/or high dollar parts, equipment, services, and materials.

------------

Job Title: Office Assistant

Location: Warner Robins

Job ID: 7842635161

Requirements: HS diploma/GED and regular driver’s license

Job Duties: Will handle inbound and outbound contact with customers including, but not limited to: Answer inbound phone calls promptly during business hours; Respond to any voicemails and/or messages from answering service; Respond to inbound email correspondence, forward on as appropriate; and Greet customers and all other visitors to the showroom

------------

Job Title: Yard Spotter

Location: Macon

Job ID: 7827423419

Requirements: HS Diploma/GED and Class B driver’s license

Job Duties: This position is responsible for providing support for trailer movement at the distribution center, as well as assisting preparation of trailers for shipping and monitoring the status of loaded trailers.

------------

Job Title: Merchandiser Small Store Seasonal

Location: Milledgeville

Job ID: 7823206185

Requirements Applicants must have at least a High School Diploma/GED and three (3) months of experience

Job Duties: The Merchandiser-Small Store duties and responsibilities include, but are not limited to, building displays, replenishing inventory on the customer's shelves, racks, and cold equipment.

------------

Job Title: Loan Documentation Specialist

Location: Dublin

Job ID: 7838598555

Requirements: Associate’s degree and two (2) years of experience

Job Duties: Prepare all loan documentation and book each closed loan to the system.

------------

Job Title: Customer Service Specialist

Location: Warner Robins

Job ID: 7838245845

Requirements: HS Diploma/GED and one (1) year of experience