Now Hiring: Central Georgia job openings (May 5)

MACON, Ga. — Here are this week's featured job openings provided by the Georgia Department of Labor via the Employ Georgia system.
Job Title: Service Technician II
Location: Macon
Job ID: 7830950181
Requirements: HS diploma/GED and three years of experience to include repairing commercial cooking or refrigeration equipment
Job Duties: The Service Technician II position is responsible for the maintenance and repair of commercial cooking equipment, commercial refrigeration and or commercial HVAC.
------------
Job Title: Cold Drink Equipment Installer 2
Location: Milledgeville
Job ID: 7818620129
Requirements: Applicant must have a driver’s license, Class A CDL and at least 21 years old.
Job Duties: The Cold Drink Equipment Installer 2 is responsible for the preparation, delivery, returning and moving of Coca-Cola vending machines and coolers by performing the following duties.
------------
Job Title: Purchasing Specialist
Location: Dublin
Job ID: 7843101331
Requirements: Applicants must have a Bachelor's Degree and five (5) years of experience
Job Duties: The Purchasing Specialist will obtain the best quality, service, and value for products and services through effective bidding, negotiation, and supplier management. You will identify manufacturing needs, identifies and selects suppliers, negotiates contracts, and arranges delivery. You will purchase critical, complex and/or high dollar parts, equipment, services, and materials.
------------
Job Title: Office Assistant
Location: Warner Robins
Job ID: 7842635161
Requirements: HS diploma/GED and regular driver’s license
Job Duties: Will handle inbound and outbound contact with customers including, but not limited to: Answer inbound phone calls promptly during business hours; Respond to any voicemails and/or messages from answering service; Respond to inbound email correspondence, forward on as appropriate; and Greet customers and all other visitors to the showroom
------------
Job Title: Yard Spotter
Location: Macon
Job ID: 7827423419
Requirements: HS Diploma/GED and Class B driver’s license
Job Duties: This position is responsible for providing support for trailer movement at the distribution center, as well as assisting preparation of trailers for shipping and monitoring the status of loaded trailers.
------------
Job Title: Merchandiser Small Store Seasonal
Location: Milledgeville
Job ID: 7823206185
Requirements Applicants must have at least a High School Diploma/GED and three (3) months of experience
Job Duties: The Merchandiser-Small Store duties and responsibilities include, but are not limited to, building displays, replenishing inventory on the customer's shelves, racks, and cold equipment.
------------
Job Title: Loan Documentation Specialist
Location: Dublin
Job ID: 7838598555
Requirements: Associate’s degree and two (2) years of experience
Job Duties: Prepare all loan documentation and book each closed loan to the system.
------------
Job Title: Customer Service Specialist
Location: Warner Robins
Job ID: 7838245845
Requirements: HS Diploma/GED and one (1) year of experience
Job Duties: This position performs specialized duties in the area of customer service for utility accounts. Guidelines include department policies and procedures. Contacts are typically with co-workers, representatives of collection agencies and members of the general public. This position answers telephone and greets visitors, provides information and assistance, collects fees for water, sewer and gas connections, issues and updates work orders, creates and establishes correct service addresses, researches new customer information, verifies meter readings calculates account credits, assembles, edits and types correspondence and reports and sorts and processes mail and drop box payments.