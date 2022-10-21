Now Hiring: Central Georgia job openings (October 20)

Here are this week's featured job openings provided by the Georgia Department of Labor

MACON, Ga. — Here are this week's featured job openings provided by the Georgia Department of Labor via the Employ Georgia system.

Job Title: Electronic Banking Wire Specialist

Location: Dublin

Job ID: 8496910288

Requirements: Bachelor’s degree and two (2) years of experience

Job Duties: To perform and manage the necessary functions required to support all wire transfers in the most accurate and timely manner possible. This position also provides daily support to the branches on all issues relating to wire transfers.

Location: Macon

Job ID: 8416323392

Requirements High School Diploma/GED is preferred and at least 18 years old

Job Duties: Will manually lift work pieces to machine

Job Title: Delivery Merchandiser - SS

Location: Milledgeville

Job ID: 8497706728

Requirements: One year of experience and valid Class A CDL

Job Duties: The Delivery Merchandiser - Small Store CDL is a touch freight position and is responsible for delivering and rotating stock. Also responsible for merchandising shelves, racks, equipment, and displays to Company standards.

Job Title: Heavy Equipment Operator

Location: Warner Robins

Job ID: 8497364238

Requirements: One of experience and valid driver’s license

Job Duties: Experience with laying storm drains, sewer, and water lines. Safe operations of all heavy equipment including but not limited to backhoe, excavator, and bulldozer. Task include but not limited to grading, excavating, pipe laying, reading of grade stakes, and figuring elevations. May also include manual location of utilities, placing erosion control materials, and digging trenches.

Job Title: Food Service Worker

Location: Macon

Job ID: 8497741788

Requirements: Applicant must have a High School diploma/GED and must be at least 18 years old

Job Duties: The Food Service Worker accurately and efficiently prepares and serves a variety of food items in accordance with assigned work instructions and menus within a correctional setting. This position also utilizes a variety of food preparation utensils and machines in preparing food.

Job Title: Customer Service Manager

Location: Dublin

Job ID: 8497779048

Requirements: HS diploma/GED

Job Duties: The Customer Service Manager is responsible for managing quality care, customer service, employee performance, and overall customer satisfaction for our valued clients. The Customer Service Manager is also responsible for supervising, guiding, and directing office staff and those who provide direct client services. The position involves utilization management, hiring, disciplining employees as appropriate, overseeing scheduling, identifying problems, and implementing proactive solutions to drive optimum outcomes and quality services for clients served.

Job Title: Butcher

Location: Milledgeville

Job ID: 7978254910

Requirements: Applicants must be at least 18 years old

Job Duties: Will arrange and placed meat cuts in display counter, so they will appear attractive and catch the shopper's eye; Prepare cuts of meat to order; Inspect meat for quality; Performs various cuts for meat items including beef, poultry, pork; and prepare portions of meal by cutting, trimming, boning, grinding.

Job Title: Dump Truck

Location: Warner Robins

Job ID: 8501244878

Requirements: Applicant must have two years of experience and Class A CDL