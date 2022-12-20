Ways to Save on your electric bill this winter as Georgia Power raises rates

Georgia Public Service Commission voted to raise rates in 2023. We share tips on how you can avoid the price hike.

MACON, Ga. — In the new year, Georgia Power customers will see their bills go up almost $16 in a span of three years. In total, that's about $1.8 billion more for customers who need to use their heaters, lights, and air conditioning to keep their home running.

13WMAZ spoke with Vice-Chair Commissioner Tim Echols and Monique Andrews with the Georgia Public Service Commission about ways to save on their electric bills.

1. Apply for a prepaid plan

Georgia Power offers prepaid payment options that allow you to pay as you go. This can help you figure out how much electricity you are using in your home and budget how much money you are willing to spend on your bill in total month to month.

2. Apply for energy assistance programs

Andrews says since it is the winter months, the company has money to help give to people who need it. Georgia Power offers seniors free energy improvements and United Way, Macon-Bibb Economic Opportunity Council, and Salvation Army, all offer assistance programs to help people. You will receive help if you qualify.

If you have an electric oven, you can use the heat from the stove to warm up your home. After you are done using the stove, open the door just a bit to let the heat out. There is no need to increase your thermostat because that will raise the price of your bill. However, you shouldn't keep it open if you have small children around. Keep them and you safe.

4. Adjust your water heater