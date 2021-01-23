Publix recalls some Steam-in-Bag vegetables on Listeria fears

The products are being recalled due to the potential contamination of butternut squash used in the vegetables sold.

ATLANTA — Publix has announced a voluntary recall of selected Publix-branded Steam-in-Bag products due to concerns of possible Listeria contamination.

According to a release from the retailer, they have been notified by Pero Family Farms Company, LLC, the supplier of a specific butternut squash product ingredient involved in the recall.

Pero Family Farms Company initiated a recall of its butternut squash trays due to the potential of contamination with Listeria Monocytogenes, an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems.

Healthy individuals may only suffer short-term symptoms due to exposure to Listeria, such as fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain, and diarrhea. However, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

Thus far, no cases of illness have been reported, according to Publix officials, however, consumers who have purchased the products in question may return them to their local store for a full refund.

Publix customers with additional questions may contact their Consumer Relations department at 1-800-242-1227, or visit their website at Publix.com.

The products involved in the recall are listed below, along with the "GTIN" and the "sold between" dates:

PRODUCT NAME -- GTIN -- SOLD BETWEEN

Publix Steam In Bag Green Bean Butternut Squash -- 002-24887-00000 -- 01/03/2021-01/14/2021

Publix Steam In Bag Season Butternut Medley -- 002-25399-00000 -- 01/03/2021-01/14/2021