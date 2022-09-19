1 dead, and 1 hurt in traffic accident on Pio Nono Avenue

A man is dead and a woman is hurt after a collision at the intersection on Pio Nono Avenue with Rocky Creek Road.

The call came into the Macon-Bibb 911 Center before 12:30 a.m.

Reports say a Mercedes SUV was driving southbound on Pio Nono Avenue when the woman driving in the Nissan crossed the intersection colliding into the Mercedes.

The male passenger of the Nissan died at the site of the collision. The woman driving the Nissan was not hurt.

The driver of the Mercedes was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The name of the passenger cannot be released until the next of kin has been notified.

This accident is under investigation.