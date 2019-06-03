A man robbed a Cordele convenience store at gunpoint, and it happened right across the street from the police station.

Officers say it happened Tuesday night around 10:15 p.m. at the Enmark on 7th Street. One employee is being treated for minor injuries - police have not explained how the person was hurt.

In a Facebook post, the Cordele Police Department described the suspect as 5'05" tall, skinny, wearing a black hoodie and a green mask. He got away with cash.

Anyone with information should call the Cordele Police at 229-276-2921, or after office hours, call 229-276-2690.