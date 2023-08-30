This Georgia town named one of the best small towns in the US | List

Here's why this town in the Peach State was ranked #1 for the best small town for wine, beer, and spirits.

DAHLONEGA, Ga. — Tucked away in the Blue Ridge Mountains in north Georgia, Dahlonega has been named one of the best small towns in the U.S., according to Travel + Leisure.

Best wine, beer and spirits small town

In the travel magazine's best small town rankings in 2023, Dahlonega won in the category of best small town for wine, beer and spirits. With its scenic vineyards, tasting rooms and breweries -- it's no wonder why the historic "Gold City" was claimed as the winner in this category.

Here are just a few places to discover spirits:

Travel+Leisure also named America's best small towns in several other categories:

Best small beach town

Boca Grande, Gasparilla Island, Florida

Best small mountain town

Highlands, North Carolina

Best small lake town

Grand Marais, Minnesota

Best small desert town

Kanab, Utah

Best small food and culture town

Los Olivos, California

Best small spa and wellness town

Aurora, New York

See the full list online here.