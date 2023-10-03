Macon teen shot and killed while visiting family in Arkansas

The shooting happened on June 29. The family said he was an intelligent young man that was so full of light and laughter.

Example video title will go here for this video

MACON, Ga. — A Macon teen was shot and killed in Arkansas last week, according to family members’ social media posts.

15-year-old Jordan Wilson was visiting family for the summer when he was shot on June 29. It happened in Osceola, about 50 miles north of Memphis, Tennessee on the Mississippi River.

The Osceola Police Department confirmed they are investigating the shooting but would not be able to share any further details at this time.

13WMAZ will provide additional information when it is made available.

His family released the following statement to 13WMAZ:

"Jordan Wilson. When someone speaks his name we want him to be remembered for who he was and not how he was tragically taken away from us.

(He was) so full of light and laughter! Jordan was an intelligent young man being at the top of his class with a lot of wisdom at such a young age. He was very respectful, always lending a helping hand without being asked.

He was filled with so much love and joy and didn’t mind spreading it on to others by telling them or showing them with his tight hugs and words.

Jordan had such a bright future ahead and was looking forward to starting his Sophomore year at Rutland High School where all of his teachers and friends admired him.

His spirit and energy would lift you up on your worst days. Jordan was an AMAZING SON, BROTHER, GRANDSON, NEPHEW, and FRIEND.

He leaves behind many memories that will forever live on through his mother, siblings, and best friend!"

WATCH 13WMAZ

Get more news and information from 13WMAZ by downloading our 13WMAZ+ app on our Roku and Amazon Fire Stick devices.

This allows you to watch more 13WMAZ on-demand and access your favorite 13WMAZ shows like Central Georgia Focus and our Summer Safety Guide.