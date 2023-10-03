Man found dead on Daffodil Street in Macon identified

Bibb County deputies are investigating what led up to the incident

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

MACON, Ga. — A man is dead after a shooting in Macon Saturday night.

Around 6:30 p.m., Bibb County deputies responded to shots fired on the 400 block of Daffodil Street.

When deputies arrived they found a man in the roadway unresponsive.

Deputy Coroner Ronnie Miley said the man was pronounced dead on the scene. No one else was injured during the incident.

The man has been identified as 45-year-old Cedric Bernard Davis according to Coroner Leon Jones.

The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is still investigating and anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff's office at (478)751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME (27463).