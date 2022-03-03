16-year-old charged with murder after DeKalb car dealership security guard is killed in shooting

Police said the teen is also charged with burglary.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A teenager is now charged with murder in the death of a DeKalb County security guard last month.

DeKalb County Police said tips from the community helped officers identify and then arrest the 16-year-old boy. He is now charged with murder and burglary.

Henry Ashley was shot and killed while at work at a car dealership on Feb. 19. DeKalb County Police said the 24-year-old was investigating a suspicious person report at 8455 Mall Parkway in Stonecrest. When officers arrived, they found him shot.

He was taken to a local hospital, but later died from his injuries.

Police said five suspects, including the teen now in custody, drove off in a gray vehicle right after the shooting happened. For weeks, police were searching for suspects in connection to the case, offering a reward up to $10,000 for information leading to arrests.

Police said that the reward still stands as they continue to search for information on the remaining four suspects.

Investigators previously released photos of the five people they believe to be involved. Last week, authorities also released additional surveillance video that shows the suspects leaving in a grey hatchback toward Rockdale County, according to police.

Anyone with information on the murder or the gray vehicle involved in the violent incident are urged to call DeKalb Police at 770-724-7850.