Massive meth trafficking investigation in Hall and Gwinnett counties leads to 3 arrests

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — Approximately 200 kilograms of methamphetamine and $45,000 in U.S. dollars were seized as part of a meth trafficking investigation with the Gainesville/Hall County Multi-Agency Narcotics Squad.
According to a release, multiple search warrants were executed in Hall and Gwinnett counties, resulting in the seizures.
Three individuals were arrested and sent to the Hall County Jail in connection with the seized drugs -- Almarud Duarte, Kevin Tello, and Eduardo Penaloza-Pacheco.
According to the release, the Homeland Security Investigations, the Federal Bureau of Investigation Safe Streets Task Force, the Drug Enforcement Administration, Georgia State Patrol, Gwinnett County Police Department, and the Snellville Police Department all assisted in the investigation.