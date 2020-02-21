COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — Four more people have now been charged with the murder of a former Appling Middle School student that had recently moved from Macon to Coweta County.

They were identified by the sheriff's office Kyle Conley, Justin Ramsey, Spencer Wix and Aubrie Brown.

Another man, William aka Billy Tyree, was also charged last week in her death.

The murder charges stem from an incident that ended with 14-year-old Haley Adams’ death on Feb. 11 at a home on Bethlehem Church Road in Grantville, Georgia.

The sheriff’s office says four-armed people broke into the home around 9 p.m. and restrained Haley’s mother, Alyssa, though the person they were looking for was not home at the time.

Haley hid from the invaders and later came out of hiding to confront them with a BB gun after they went back outside to their car.

One of the four invaders fired shots, fatally striking Haley in the back.

Of the five people now charged in her death, three are in custody in Coweta County. Justin Ramsey and Aubrie Brown are in Chattanooga awaiting extradition.

William "Bill" Tyree

Coweta County Sheriff's Office

Additional charges may be added later.

Bibb County School District spokeswoman Stephanie Hartley told 13WMAZ that Adams was a student at Appling Middle this school year.

Authorities say she moved from Macon to Coweta County to be with her mother less than a week before her death.

