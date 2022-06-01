All three men are facing life in prison but the big question is whether the judge will allow them to be eligible for parole.

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. — The three men convicted of murdering Ahmaud Arbery will be sentenced in Glynn County Friday.

A jury found the three white men accused of killing Arbery, a 25-year-old Black man guilty on most of the 29 charges they faced the day before Thanksgiving.

On Feb. 23, 2020, Arbery, 25, was jogging in a south Georgia neighborhood near Brunswick in Glynn County, when he was chased, shot and killed.

Travis McMichael, who shot Ahmaud Arbery, was convicted of all charges. His father Greg McMichael was found not guilty of malice murder, but guilty of four counts of felony murder and four additional felony counts.

William "Roddie" Bryan was found not guilty of malice murder, one felony murder count and one felony aggravated assault count and convicted of three felony murder counts and three additional felony counts. Each suspect was charged with the same nine counts.

All three men are facing life in prison but the big question is whether the judge will allow them to be eligible for parole. The jury will not have a say in the sentencing.

You'll be able to watch the sentencing here on 11Alive.com beginning at 10 a.m. or the 11Alive YouTube Channel.

Arbery’s killing, along with many others, gained widespread attention in the Black Lives Matter movement and during the 2020 summer protests over racial injustice.

While this verdict wraps up the murder trial charges, Bryan and the McMichaels are also facing federal charges, which include attempted kidnapping and interference with rights. That trial is set for later this year.

Arbery’s family also filed a federal lawsuit on the one-year anniversary of his death, claiming the men violated his civil rights.