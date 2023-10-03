Bibb County Sheriff's Office identifies suspect in downtown shooting Sunday

The shooting happened at around 4 a.m. Sunday morning. The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is also looking for another person who was with the suspect that night.

MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is searching for a suspect in the death of 30-year-old Robert Evans, according to a press release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, and they are asking for your help finding the man.

Investigators have issued arrest warrants for Terrial Dean, 21, of Macon, the sheriff's office said. He is 5 foot 1 inches tall, and he weighs approximately 180 pounds.

Evans was shot and killed at the intersection of Martin Luther King Blvd and Poplar Street Sunday morning at around 4 a.m., according to the original press release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office.

They say Evans was involved in a fight and, afterward, several shots were fired at him. A second man was also shot while walking down the sidewalk. That person was transported to Atrium Navicent and is expected to survive.

According to the sheriff's office, they are also looking for another man who was with Dean that night. In their release, they also included a photo of the two, and they are also asking for the public's help finding and identifying the man.

If you have any information, you are asked to call the Bibb County Sheriff's Office at 478-751-7500 or the Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

