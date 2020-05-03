MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is asking for your help in identifying a suspect in an aggravated assault that happened in the 700 block of Wimbush Road, just before 4:30 p.m. on March 2.

According to a news release from the sheriff's office, a homeowner heard a noise coming from the back of his house. He went out of the front door with a shotgun and went to the backyard to check on the noise when he saw a man trying to break into the home. The homeowner fired a shot into the air and the man ran away. The release says the man shot back twice while running away. He was gone when deputies arrived.

No one was hurt.

Investigators are also asking for help locating 40-year-old Alvina Fayetta Majors, who is wanted for questioning in this case. She is the woman in the photo with the suspect.

BIBB COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

If you can identify the suspect or have information about Majors, you can call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

