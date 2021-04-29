5 dead in Boone standoff, including both deputies and family inside home, officials say

Watauga County Emergency Services officials confirmed Thursday morning the standoff has ended.

WATAUGA COUNTY, N.C. — Watauga County Sheriff's Officials said five people are dead, including two deputies, a suspect, and the suspect's parents, following a standoff and ambush at a home in Boone.

The hours-long standoff began Wednesday morning and lasted through the early morning hours Thursday. Deputies were called to a home on Hardaman Circle after three family members didn't appear at work or answer telephone calls. Officials said Sgt. Chris Ward and K-9 Officer Logan Fox were shot by the suspect when they entered the home. Ward was extracted from the scene and flown to Johnson County Medical Center where he died.

Watauga County Sheriff Len Hagaman confirmed Deputy Fox also died in the standoff. Hagaman said law enforcement officials rescued Fox out of the home and tried CPR on him, but he died at the scene.

Hagaman said the suspect and his two parents, one of whom is a step-parent, are also dead. Their names haven't been released at this time.

The sheriff's office said a Boone Police officer was also hit by gunfire during an initial rescue attempt but was not hurt due to his protective equipment.

“This is an incredibly tragic situation and our thoughts and prayers are with everyone involved as well as their families and our community,” said Sheriff Hagaman in a statement on Aug. 28. “I greatly appreciate the tremendous support we are receiving from law enforcement agencies across the region and the state.”

Dozens of law enforcement squads formed a procession to escort fallen sergeant Ward through Boone Thursday morning.