A driver was stopped for going 111 mph. Then a chase ensued leading to 3 officers shot | Timeline

The Nissan passenger vehicle was initially stopped along Interstate 20 near Carroll County by a Georgia State Patrol trooper.

CARROLL COUNTY, Ga. — What started off as an attempted traffic stop ended with one suspect dead, another person in custody, and three officers shot.

It started at 3:34 a.m. on Monday morning along Interstate 20 near Carroll County in Brement, Ga. when a Georgia State Patrol trooper with Post 4 in Villa Rica was running radar. He clocked a Nissan Sentra going 111 mph.

Here's how the crime unfolded.

Traffic stop gone wrong

The trooper conducted a traffic stop where the suspect vehicle pulled over, according to GSP Cpt. Brandon Dawson. As he approached to the car, the driver and the passenger sped off.

The trooper followed behind with lights on and attempted a PIT maneuver, which they said was successful, however, the driver was able to regain control of the car, Dawson said.

A second PIT maneuver was conducted and that's when the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said the passenger leaned out of the window of the Nissan and used a rifle to shoot at the patrol car, eventually disabling it, causing the trooper to lose contact with the suspect's car. The trooper was able to notify local jurisdictions.

The chase continues

A Carrollton Police officer, identified as Sgt. Rob Holloway, made contact with the vehicle and continued the chase. Police Chief Joel Richards said the passenger fired rounds into the vehicle, striking Holloway.

His police vehicle then crashed into a utility pole. He was airlifted to an Atlanta hospital.

More shots fired at police

The suspects continued into Villa Rica, where the chase ultimately ended when the two men crashed the Nissan near Ithica Elementary School. Once they crashed, they ran from the vehicle.

At 5 a.m. and 5:30 a.m., the GBI said the two suspects began firing at officers. Officer Chase Gordy was struck twice by gunfire and was taken to Grady Hospital.

Carroll County deputy Jay Repetto was also struck during this portion of the incident, Carroll County Sheriff Terry Langley said. He was taken to the hospital and has since been released.

1 suspect killed, 1 in custody

At this point, the GBI, who is handling the investigation, did not provide exact details about the exchange in gunfire, however, they said officers returned shots at the suspects. One man died and another was taken into custody and is being held in the Carroll County Jail.

Suspect, deceased identified

Authorities have identified the two men involved in the incident. Authorities said Aaron Jajuan Shelton, 22 of Birmingham, Alabama, has been charged with five counts of aggravated assault and three of aggravated battery. He is currently in the Carroll County Jail.

The deceased has been identified as Pier Alexander Shelton, 28, of Birmingham, Alabama

Return to 11Alive.com for updates.