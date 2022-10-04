'He was a kind, gentle guy' | Community remembers 3 family members murdered inside their Coweta County gun store

The Hawk family has posted a GoFundMe page to pay for the funerals of Tommy and Evelyn Hawk, along with their 19-year-old grandson Luke.

GRANTVILLE, Ga. — The Grantville Police chief said Sunday evening detectives are still trying to figure out who shot and killed three family members inside a Coweta County gun store and shooting range.

Flowers and police tape still surround the gun shop two days after the beloved members of the Grantville community tragically lost their lives.

“I got a notification on my phone that said people got murdered at a local shooting range and I said, ‘Oh, wow. I hope it’s not Lock Stock and Barrel,'" said Mike Menese, who knew one of the victims.

The triple homicide did happen at the mom-and-pop store to Menese's horror.

“Several of my family members have gone in, come to know him [Tommy Hawk], gone down there, and learned to shoot," Menese said.

Menese's family got to know Tommy Hawk, who owned the Lock Stock and Barrel Shooting Range and gun store in Grantville.

“He was always willing to help. He was a kind, gentle guy," Menese said. "When I think of him, I think of a grandparent, a granddad. He was just an all-around great guy.”

Police said Tommy Hawk, along with his wife Evelyn and their 19-year-old grandson Luke, were gunned down Friday evening during a robbery at the store.

Grantville's police chief said the county coroner Richard Hawk, Luke's father, is the one who found the bodies Friday night. Richard is also the son of the gun shop owners.

“It’s tragic, but I hope there’s still good people out there, and I know there are in this community that maybe know something and will come forward with it," Menese said. "We demand justice for Tommy, Evelyn, and for Luke and the Hawk family. We must do something to stop this kind of senseless violence in our community."

The Hawk family posted this GoFundMe page to raise money for the funerals of husband and wife Tommy & Evelyn Hawk, as well as their 19-year-old grandson Luke Hawk, who were shot and killed inside the family's Grantville, Ga. store. @11AliveNews https://t.co/WUM4R99hB9 — Dawn White (@DawnWhiteNews) April 11, 2022

The Hawk family posted a GoFundMe page to pay for funeral expenses as Menese and the rest of the Coweta County community mourn the lives of three people gone too soon.

“It’s just heartbreaking that something like this happens to such great people and in a community like Coweta County," Menese said.

Menese will have an oversized card outside the store for the community to sign next weekend.