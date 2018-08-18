FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Forsyth County deputies arrested two people Wednesday involved in what they called a "father-daughter drug operation." Officials say the duo was responsible for selling large amounts of marijuana and Ecstasy pills (MDMA) in the northern part of the county.

Detectives from the Johns Creek, Alpharetta, Forsyth County Drug Task Force raided a home and storage unit in north Forsyth on Wednesday night, according to a sheriff's spokesman.

They seized more than two pounds of marijuana, 87 MDMA pills, $22,000 in cash and drug packaging materials during the raid.

They arrested 51-year old Daniel McGregor Williams, III and his 17-year-old daughter Morgan Christina Williams.

The father was booked on felony counts of intent of distribute MDMA and use of electronic communications to facilitate a drug offense.

The daughter was charged with six felonies, including sale of marijuana, possession of more than an ounce of marijuana with intent to distribute, intent to distribute MDMA, tampering with evidence and one misdemeanor count of possession of drug-related objects.

Sheriff's spokesman Doug Rainwater told 11Alive News that Morgan, who is a senior at North Forsyth High School, allegedly made many of her drug sales to other high school students. Authorities say it was the students who tipped them off.

Forsyth County school officials said there was no evidence that Morgan made her drug sales on the NFHS campus.

Students 11Alive's Ryan Kruger spoke were surprised by the news.

"That’s crazy to have that kind of relationship with her dad. To sell drugs like that," said Preston Wetmore.

Both father and daughter are being held without bond at the Forsyth County jail.

Deputies also told 11Alive News that both suspects are related to Elaine Sunwoo Williams, charged in Forsyth County in 2015 with attempting to buy a baby off Craigslist. That charge was later dropped.

