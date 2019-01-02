Bibb deputies are investigating a robbery that happened on Sparkle Avenue at around 1:30 p.m. Thursday.



According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, 3 men were walking down the street, blocking a car from passing. When the driver asked them to let her pass, one of the men opened the passenger door and began to assault the driver.



The suspect grabbed the victim’s valuables and then ran off towards Sunnydale Drive and the Jeffersonville Road area.



The victim, a 68-year-old woman, received minor injuries and was treated by paramedics at the scene.



All 3 suspects were wearing hooded jackets. They are between the ages of 16 and 20 years old, and are approximately 5 feet 6 inches to 5 feet 10 inches in height.



If you have any information on this case or know the identities of these suspects, you are urged to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or call Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.