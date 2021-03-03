Sumter County coach faces child sexual exploitation charges

The alleged victim's lawyers are asking for anyone with information on the charges to come forward

AMERICUS, Ga. — A former Americus-Sumter County high school coach faces dozens of child sex charges after his arrest Monday.

According to a news release, Sumter County investigators had been looking into the allegations for a while before the suspect, 46-year-old William Blue, turned himself in.

He’s charged with 44 counts of electronically furnishing obscene material to a minor and 23 counts of sexual exploitation of children.

On Wednesday, the Dozier Law Firm issued a news release stating they are representing the victim in this case.

The law firm says they believe the abuses may be widespread, and they’re asking anyone with information about the charges or allegations of similar events within the school district to contact their office.