x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Arrest made in Georgia for double murder in Missouri, officials say

Officers in Missouri found 27-year-old Breana C. Conner dead and 33-year-old Kiara. D. Haynes, who later died at a local hospital.

More Videos

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A man was arrested in connection to a Missouri double homicide in metro Atlanta on Thursday, according to an out-of-state agency.

The crime happened in Sikeston, Missouri, last Sunday, according to the city's department of public safety. Officers found 27-year-old Breana C. Conner dead and 33-year-old Kiara. D. Haynes, who later died at a local hospital.

Police in Missouri did not say specifically how the two died, but the suspect, Cornelius M. David, was charged with unlawful possession of a firearm. 

The department also said that David is from Georgia and that DeKalb County Police Department arrested David on Saturday. 

He was charged with two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of armed criminal action and unlawful possession of a firearm, according to the Sikeston Department of Public Safety. 

The case is still under investigation in Missouri, and the department said David "was issued a no bond warrant and the extradition limit is nationwide."

   

Related Articles

Download our 11Alive News app for all the latest breaking updates, and sign up for our Speed Feed newsletter to get a rundown of the latest headlines across north Georgia.

Before You Leave, Check This Out