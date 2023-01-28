Arrest made in Georgia for double murder in Missouri, officials say

Officers in Missouri found 27-year-old Breana C. Conner dead and 33-year-old Kiara. D. Haynes, who later died at a local hospital.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A man was arrested in connection to a Missouri double homicide in metro Atlanta on Thursday, according to an out-of-state agency.

The crime happened in Sikeston, Missouri, last Sunday, according to the city's department of public safety. Officers found 27-year-old Breana C. Conner dead and 33-year-old Kiara. D. Haynes, who later died at a local hospital.

Police in Missouri did not say specifically how the two died, but the suspect, Cornelius M. David, was charged with unlawful possession of a firearm.

The department also said that David is from Georgia and that DeKalb County Police Department arrested David on Saturday.

He was charged with two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of armed criminal action and unlawful possession of a firearm, according to the Sikeston Department of Public Safety.

The case is still under investigation in Missouri, and the department said David "was issued a no bond warrant and the extradition limit is nationwide."