Goodwill donation center robbed at gunpoint in Macon

Bibb County Sheriff's deputies were able to locate the suspect nearby on a bicycle, according to the release

The Bibb County Sheriff's office arrested a man in connection to an armed robbery at a Goodwill donation booth.

According to a release from the sheriff's office, the call came in just after 5 p.m. Saturday.

Deputies got reports a man walked into the donation center on Tom Hill Sr. Boulevard in Macon.

The release says the man threatened the store clerk with a gun. When he got the cash, he ran away.

Patrol deputies were in the area looking for the suspect when they spotted him on a bicycle. They followed him into the Metro PCS store and took him into custody.

The deputies recovered a pellet gun which they believe the man used during the robbery.

They identified the man as 46-year-old Wallace Johnny Youngblood.

Youngblood is being charged with armed robbery. He also has an unrelated charge of Contempt of City Court.

He's being held at the Bibb County Law Enforcement Center without bond.