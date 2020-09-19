Dispute at Griffin Walmart ends with shooting that left man dead, 4 arrested

Authorities have identified the victim but are still searching for a suspect in the deadly shooting.

GRIFFIN, Ga. — A man who was taken to an area hospital with a gunshot wound to the chest has died, leaving Griffin Police with a homicide investigation and a search for answers.

Police said they were called to the area of Griffin Crossings Apartments at 1597 W McIntosh Road around 2:30 p.m. They arrived at the entrance of the complex and found the victim. Wellstar EMS soon responded at took him to Wellstar Spalding Regional Hospital for treatment. The victim, later identified as 24-year-old Reginald Darnell Hamm of Griffin, ultimately died from his injuries.

Following an investigation, it was determined that Hamm and two other people had been involved in a dispute at Walmart.

Police determined that Hamm was shot by 21-year-old John Hunter. Four people were taken into custody at an apartment off W. McIntosh Road. Hunter and Jacorey Leblanc are both charged with murder.

Ashante Harris and Shedreka Leblanc are charged with felony hindering apprehension.