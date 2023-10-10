Warrants give new details in shooting death of teen after Griffin High football game

On Monday, it was announced that 17-year-old Kaomarion Kendrick, who was wanted in the crime, had been arrested.

Warrants are offering new details in on a deadly shooting that happened down the street from Griffin High School's football stadium on Sept. 30.

On Monday, it was announced that 17-year-old Kaomarion Kendrick, who was wanted in the crime, had been arrested. The victim was identified as 14-year-old Emmanuel Dorsey.

The Griffin-Spalding school district said last week that Kendrick and Dorsey knew each other - with both attending Griffin High - and that the incident was not random.

Arrest warrants state that Kendrick had a gun with him at the football game. When the game let out, a fight broke out between "two rival cliques." During that fight, officers said Kendrick pulled out the gun, causing Dorsey and others to flee the scene.

It was apparently during that flee that Dorsey realized he had been shot, according to warrants. They note he was shot in the neck and face.

The documents also indicate that while both teens were not gang members, the groups they were hanging around were two rival gangs.

Sheriff Darrell Dix said in a statement that on Saturday, Kendrick was tracked to a neighborhood in Henry County and then located sitting in a car in a driveway.

Several agencies and units were on hand as they stopped the car when it left a subdivision and took Kendrick into custody. The sheriff's office said he was armed with a Glock handgun modified with a full-auto switch.

The school system has previously noted the separation between the football game and shooting, with the incident happening down the street and the suspect never entering the game.