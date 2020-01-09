x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Central Georgia's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports, and more | Macon, Georgia | 13WMAZ.com

Crime

GSP trooper hurt in fiery crash following chase on 2 Atlanta interstates

The trooper's vehicle was exiting I-285 at Bolton Road when the crash occurred, according to the GSP.
Credit: WXIA
The wreckage of a Georgia State Trooper's vehicle following a fiery crash at Bolton Road on Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020.

ATLANTA — A state trooper was hurt when his vehicle crashed during a chase early Tuesday morning on Interstate 285 near Bolton Road, according to the Georgia State Patrol.

Lt. Stephanie Stallings said the incident happened at about 6:07 a.m. when a trooper heading westbound on I-20 near Martin Luther King Drive in Atlanta began to chase a motorcycle.

The reason for the pursuit was not immediately known, Stallings said.
She said the pursuit continued onto northbound I-285.

As both vehicles began to exit the interstate at Bolton Road, Stallings said, they crashed on the off-ramp. She said the two vehicles crashed independently of each other.

Stallings said the patrol vehicle caught fire as a result of the crash.

She said the trooper received a head injury in the crash and was taken to an Atlanta area hospital for treatment.

"Please pray for this trooper," Gov. Brian Kemp said in a Tweet

The motorcyclist, Stallings said, fled the scene on foot and remains at large.  

Return to 11Alive.com for updates on this developing story. 

    

Related Articles