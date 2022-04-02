Man convicted of shooting at police, committing several armed robberies in Norcross

The case originated in January 2021 in Norcross.

NORCROSS, Ga. — A man was convicted this week in Gwinnett County for a string of offenses in January 2021 that included several armed robberies and shooting at police.

The incident that finally got 28-year-old Erin Bonilla Ramos arrested occurred on Jan. 12 last year, when he and two others approached a victim and "pointed a gun at his stomach and demanded money before stealing the victim's keys and cellphone."

When police were called and they were found, they fled and shot at police, according to the Gwinnett County District Attorney's Office.

After hiding in a storm drain for six hours, they were taken into custody.

The DA's Office said victim statements, surveillance video and confessions from the other two men linked Bonilla Ramos to "six armed robberies involving ten victims in Norcross apartment complex" over the course of just a few days in January 2021.

Several victims identified Bonilla Ramos "as the gunman who threatened their lives and stole their wallets and cellphones," the DA's Office said.

The 28-year-old was convicted on charges including armed robbery, aggravated assault, aggravated assault on a peace officer and theft by receiving stolen property.