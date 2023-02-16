DC man turns himself in after decapitated body found in back yard of Brookland home

Lavaughn Barnes, 32, was charged with first-degree murder while armed, according to police.

WASHINGTON — A man has been arrested for first-degree murder after a decapitated and decomposing body was found in his yard in Northeast D.C. earlier this month.

According to homicide detectives with the Metropolitan Police Department, officers were called to the 1300 block of Kearney Street Northeast in Brookland around 8:30 a.m. on Feb. 3. When officers got to the scene, they found remains that were confirmed to be human by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

According to a search warrant affidavit, the remains were found in the rear yard of a home. A witness told police they were clearing the field from the overgrowth of bamboo when they found the remains.

Homicide detective arrived on the scene, and found the body inside a black plastic trash bag, the affidavit says. Documents say the body was "partially decomposed" and decapitated.

The detectives' investigation determined that the death of the victim was the result of a homicide. Investigators have not yet released the victim's identity pending notification of next of kin. Police have not released additional information about what led to the death.

On Wednesday, Feb. 15, 32-year-old Lavaughn Barnes of Northeast D.C. was arrested and charged with first-degree murder while armed.

This is a developing story. We are working to gather additional details. Stay with WUSA9 for the latest updates as they come in to our newsroom.