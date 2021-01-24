A Sunday morning shooting on the northeast side of Indianapolis left multiple people dead, including a pregnant woman and her unborn child.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD arrested a suspect in what they call the city's "largest mass casualty shooting in more than a decade."

The suspect's name and photo are not being released by IMPD since the suspect is a juvenile. Detectives do not believe any additional people were involved.

"Yesterday, we promised swift justice for this heinous act. Today, we delivered on that promise," said IMPD Chief Randal Taylor. "While removing the alleged perpetrator of yesterday's mass murder from our neighborhoods does not bring back the lives senselessly lost, hopefully, it will bring us one step closer to healing as a community. I am grateful to all of the IMPD officers and criminal justice partners who have worked tirelessly for the last 30 plus hours to bring justice for these victims, their friends and families, and our entire community. I ask community members to join me in praying for the continued recovery of the young man whose life has been forever changed."

Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett said he hopes the arrest offers comfort to those who are dealing with the loss.

"Today's announcement is the first step toward justice for the senseless acts that cut short the lives of six of our neighbors in the early hours of Sunday morning. While nothing can bring back the Childs family, I hope that the swift action of the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department offers some comfort to all of those who have been left to grapple with this tragic loss. My thanks go to the men and women of IMPD whose thoughtful investigative work led to the arrest of the suspect, and my prayers are with the family, friends, and community impacted by this devastating act of violence."

The shooting on the northeast side of Indianapolis left multiple people dead, including a pregnant woman and her unborn child, early Sunday morning.

The victims were identified Sunday night:

42-year-old Kezzie Childs

42-year-old Raymond Childs, Jr.

18-year-old Elijah Childs

13-year-old Rita Childs

19-year-old Kiara Hawkins

Baby boy Hawkins (fetus), child of Kiara Hawkins

Police said it appears the family was targeted.

"What happened this morning was a mass murder, a choice of an individual or individuals to bring, and I do not use these words lightly, terror to our community," Hogsett said Sunday. "Today, Indianapolis has lost much, including an unborn life. Justice will be done."

Police were first called to the 3300 block of East 36th Street, near North Sherman Drive, on a reported shooting just after 4 a.m. A juvenile victim was found there and taken to the hospital in critical condition. The juvenile is expected to survive.

Then, officers discovered multiple shooting victims in the same area in the 3500 block of Adams Street around 4:40 a.m.

"I myself am heartbroken for the lives that were taken too soon, for the young life that has forever been changed, and for the life that never got a chance to start,” Chief Taylor said Sunday.

3/3 Police have expanded their perimeter at least a block in each direction as their search/investigation continues. @MaryWTHR has an update coming up at 9am pic.twitter.com/CqnnKvVDVQ — Joe Fenton (@Joe_does_stuff) January 24, 2021

"I want those responsible to know that the full might of local, state and federal law enforcement are coming for them as I speak. Coming for them today. Coming for them tonight. Coming for them tomorrow and the day after that. Coming for them as long as it takes to find them," Hogsett said.

UPDATE: The mayor and police chief hold a press conference after 6 people killed, including a pregnant woman and an unborn child. A juvenile was also shot but expected to survive.



Officials are calling this a targeted mass shooting at one home @WTHRcom pic.twitter.com/aIDq2hZevv — Lauren Kostiuk (@laurenkostiuk_) January 24, 2021

Hogsett said he has talked to the U.S. attorney for southern Indiana, the Indianapolis office of the FBI and other federal agencies. Hogsett also said police will go after anyone helping shooters and anyone who provided the guns to them, if they were illegally obtained.

For neighbors, they said this crime left them speechless.

"To take a whole family out like that…I just don't understand," Vicki Pinkston said.

Pinkston said she recently dropped off a few baby items for the expecting mother.

"I had just given them some stuff from my great-grandson when he was born, but he is bigger now. The baby was due next month," Pinkston said.

Crime scene tape was still on the tree outside her home Sunday evening. She said it's a sad reminder of the gruesome crime that happened on her street.

"When I saw them take all the people out of there, I could not believe it. I just hope that they find who did this," she said.

There were several other shootings before and after this incident. Since Saturday night, at least 16 people were shot in Indianapolis, including the six that were killed in this incident.