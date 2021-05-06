Jackson County man becomes latest from Georgia arrested in Capitol riots

The FBI on Wednesday announced the arrest of Mitch Simon, from Jefferson.

ATLANTA — The FBI on Wednesday announced the arrest of a Georgia man for his alleged participation in the Jan. 6 storming of the U.S. Capitol.

The bureau said that 30-year-old Mitch Simon, of Jefferson, had been arrested in Gainesville.

According to a "Statement of Facts" document posted by the U.S. Department of Justice, Simon is charged with "knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority" and "violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds."

The FBI alleges in that document that Simon initially admitted to being outside the Capitol on Jan. 6, but denied entering the building at any point. Agents however identified him in surveillance footage walking through Statuary Hall and the Rotunda.

Glen Mitchell Simon, 30, of Jefferson, GA was arrested by #FBI Atlanta\Gainesville RA Wednesday morning on misdemeanor charges relating to criminal acts at the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021. Court documents are available here: https://t.co/7RALhjyuNy pic.twitter.com/3XzoT5wDoy — FBI Atlanta (@FBIAtlanta) May 5, 2021

Agents were first tipped off to Simon by people who said they had seen him posting on Facebook about being at the Capitol on Jan. 6.

"Feel like I took about 50 bong rips of pepper spray today. Post-victory picture after ramming through of the Capitol building," Simon wrote in one Facebook post pictured in the FBI document. It included the hashtags "#congressranawayscared" and "#theythoughtwewouldnt."

Simon is at least the 11th Georgian to have been arrested in connection to the insurrectionist riot at the Capitol on Jan. 6.

In April, Jack Whitton, alleged to have committed "some of the most violent acts" of the riots, was denied bail in his case.

Before that, Verden Nalley of Buford was arrested in February. Other arrests include 18-year-old from Bruno Cua of Milton, and 23-year-old Ben Torre of Dawsonville.

Prior to those two, individuals from Georgia arrested include "Zip-tie guy" Eric Munchel, his mother Lisa Eisenhart, McCall Calhoun, Cleveland Meredith, Christopher Stanton Georgia and Michael Daughtry.

Calhoun has gained notoriety for his social media claims that he was among the group that kicked in the door to Speaker Nancy Pelosi's office inside the Capitol, while Meredith allegedly made threats about Pelosi.