Jacksonville man, charged with killing brother, ordered to return to jail on anniversary each year

Amin Sullivan, who admitted to accidentally shooting his brother, will spend two days in jail each year on the day of his brother's death.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The video attached to this story is from a previous, related report.

Amin Sullivan, a Jacksonville man who was charged with manslaughter in the shooting death of his 15-year-old brother, was given an unusual sentence last Friday.

Sullivan turned himself in, police said at the time, telling officers he "shot someone and wanted to turn himself in."

He was looking at up to 30 years in prison. Instead, he'll serve 15 years probation and otherwise enjoy his freedom -- except one stipulation.

Every year, on March 12, the anniversary of his brother's death, he will be required to return to the Duval County Jail for 48 hours, court documents show.

This requirement will expire when his probation ends in 15 years. Sullivan has the chance to reduce his probation to 10 years if he does not commit any other crimes, according to court documents.

He will also receive credit for the 189 days he spent in jail since his arrest.

Sullivan, who was under the influence of marijuana at the time of the shooting, will also be submitted to random drug testing.