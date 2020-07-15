Teen charged in shooting death of 8-year-old Secoriea Turner

The attorney tells 11Alive that he is charged with murder and aggravated assault.

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police detectives say a 19-year-old has been charged in the July 4th shooting death of 8-year-old Secoriea Turner near the Wendy's where Rayshard Brooks was killed.

Julian Conley is charged with murder and aggravated assault, police confirmed.

His attorney, Jackie Patterson, says his client will be walking into the municipal court on Pryor Street at 4:30 today.

11Alive Anchor Ron Jones spoke with the attorney earlier this week who confirmed that his client was there when shots were fired, but claims he did not pull the trigger.

"It was chaos, and everybody was shooting at one time," Patterson said. "He was on the scene of that shooting and he saw what happened, but he didn't, at any time shoot at that vehicle."

He also said that Conley is unable to identify who pulled the trigger.

The family of Turner is asking anyone with information call police. A $50,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest in the case.

To be eligible for up to $50,000 in reward money for information in the case, tipsters are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477 or an individual line that goes directly to a group of law students at 1-866-969-2004. Tipsters can remain completely anonymous and still qualify for the reward.

Turner is being laid to rest in services today.